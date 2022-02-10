"Well, I mean, look. this is a man that, you know, basically, the day after the insurrection, [McCarthy] blamed Donald Trump and two weeks after that was down at Mar-a-Lago politically reviving Donald Trump's career with that picture, and now he does his bidding. He answers to Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar and these are the people he's responsible to. They may want to get the title of speaker of the house, that's not leadership. That is somebody more than willing to at least say that conspiracies have some merit, and, you know, in this country we have a great tradition. We have had some bad leaders, but we have a great tradition of leaders leading. That is lacking right now. Certainly, that lacks in Kevin McCarthy, and we have to admit it. We have to talk about it because his cell phone's going to be ringing off the hook by Marjorie Taylor Greene, if he becomes speaker."

He expanded on his feelings that a Civil War is coming again, saying that people are already being separated by race, religion, party, location and other things that divide Americans. It comes at a time when conservative states are refusing to even teach children about issues involving Black Americans.

"And I think we have to warn and talk about it so that we can recognize that and fight hard against it and put our country over our parties because our survival actually matters," Kinzinger said. "Let's look at where we are. A civil war isn't what it was in the 19th century. It's not state against state, blue against gray. It's going to be armed groups against armed groups, targeted assassination, violence. That's what a 21st and 20th-century civil war is. I don't think we have to say, you know, we're identified now by our race, by our ethnic group. We're separating ourselves and we live in different realities. I don't think it's too far of a bridge to think that's a possibility, and I think we have to warn and talk about it so that we can recognize that and fight hard against it, and put our country over our parties because our survival actually matters."

