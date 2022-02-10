Orlando flight passenger

A Frontier flight from New York City to Orlando, Florida was forced to make an emergency landing in Raleigh, North Carolina when a fight broke out on the plane.

According to the exclusive report from TMZ, a man flipped out when he said a woman sitting in the seat behind him poked him with a needle and attempted to steal his DNA. The report acknowledges that the incident may have been part of a mental health crisis and it doesn't indicate any alcohol was involved.

The man was taken into custody upon landing, though it wasn't clear where he was taken, the report said.

The video shows him screaming saying, "you can't do this," as passengers try to subdue him. A flight attendant can be heard telling those restraining him that the man had to be "in a seat."

Southwest Airlines announced in the past few weeks that it would allow alcohol back on flights for passengers. The airline had announced in 2021 that it would forgo alcohol until 2022, hopeful that passenger violence subsides.

WATCH: Frontier flight headed to Orlando detours due to passenger threatening others, arrested www.youtube.com

