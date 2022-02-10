Drunk and maskless passenger hurls the N-word at Delta flight attendant – then gets fired: report

An employee of an Omaha software company Buildertrend has been fired for allegedly using the N-word on an airline flight, the Lincoln Journal Star reports.

Passengers on the Delta flight from Omaha to New York say a group of people who'd been drinking boarded the plane and continued to be rowdy, many of whom had masks with the Buildertrend logo. Laura Austin, who was on the flight, said a Black flight attendant went to the back of the plane to talk with the passengers but later came back “very shaken.”

“She told us that she asked some people to put their masks on, and someone called her the N-word,” Austin said.

In a statement this Wednesday, Buildertrend CEO Dan Houghton apologized and said the incident is being investigated by "internal and external parties to learn as much as possible so that we can take appropriate action."

"We sincerely apologize to the passengers and employees of Delta Air Lines; to our employees and customers; our partners in business and philanthropy; and to the communities we serve," Houghton said.

"In the Monday incident, the plane, which had begun to taxi for takeoff, returned to the gate, Austin said, and everyone on board was told to get off. After airport police investigated, she said, 'noticeably fewer people' from the Buildertrend group got back on the plane," the Lincoln Journal Star reports. "Austin said someone from Delta then came onto the plane to talk to the flight attendant, who was upset because two of the four people who she said had been causing problems earlier were back on the plane. Austin said the flight attendant told the Delta official that she did not want to fly with those two on the plane, so they were escorted off."

Read the full story at the Lincoln Journal Star.

