Alabama deputy sheriff who raped woman during traffic stop sentenced to over 12 years in prison

Federal prosecutors say an Alabama deputy sheriff kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman he had pulled over, the Miami Herald reported.

Joshua Davidson, 33, was sentenced to over a decade in federal prison in regards to the incident where he pulled over a woman in 2020 who told him her license was suspended and she was driving her sister's car.

After questioning her about "residue" that was on her lap, which the woman claimed was tobacco, Davidson pulled her from the car, handcuffed her, and put her in the back of his patrol car. He then gave her two options: give him oral sex or go to jail.

The woman refused, and pleaded with Davidson to let her go so she could get home and take care of her young son. Davidson then drove her down a dark road to an isolated area where he forced her to perform oral sex.

According to the Department of Justice, Davidson was sentenced on Aug.5 to 12-and-a-half years in prison.

