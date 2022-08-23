Trump 2016 leader in Alabama arrested by US Marshalls for first-degree sex abuse: report

One of Donald Trump's biggest supporters in Alabama has been arrested for a sex crime, The Birmingham News reports.
"Perry Oliver Hooper Jr., 67, is charged with first-degree sex abuse, Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman confirmed Tuesday," the newspaper reported. "Details of the allegations against Hooper have not been disclosed and records on the case are not yet listed in Alabama’s online court system. Coleman said the alleged incident happened about 8 p.m. Aug. 16, 2022, in the 100 block of Commerce Street."
The block features the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa, Hampton Inn & Suites Montgomery, the Aviator Bar, multiple restaurants, and a law firm.
Hooper, Jr. spent 17 years as a state legislator and was co-chair of Trump's 2016 campaign in the state. He is currently a member of the Alabama GOP state executive committee.
Following the 2020 election, Hooper joined an "investigative team" led by Conservative Union President Bill Schlapp and former Nevada Attorney General Paul Laxalt chasing Trump's election fraud delusions in Nevada.
His father, Perry Hooper, Sr., was chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court from 1995-2001. Hooper, Sr. was succeeded by Roy Moore, who was removed from office for violations of judicial ethics.