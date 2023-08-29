Alabama cops investigating after swastikas were painted on cars and houses in Black area

Alabama law enforcement is launching a hate crimes investigation after swastikas were spray-painted all over cars and homes in a majority-Black neighborhood in Montgomery, reported The Root on Tuesday.

"Authorities responded to a report around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday about vandalism in the Dannelly Pines neighborhood," reported Candace McDuffie. "When they arrived, they found homes with broken windows, along with egregious acts of racism: vehicles spray painted with the n-word and a swastika emblazoned on a home."

According to the report, no arrests have yet been made and no motive has been determined for the racist vandalism — however, local resident Otis Ramos speculates it could have something to do with an incident involving a panhandler at a nearby convenience store who was rebuffed while asking for spare change: “He was saying something on the phone, ‘If she was by herself I’d do something,’ I asked him ‘Why you are recording my wife? What’s going on?’” said Ramos, adding that he resembled an unidentified person seen on security footage in the area around the time of the vandalism.

“We are aware of this incident, and we will work with the victims and community members to prosecute those responsible for this cowardly act to the fullest extent of the law,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed in a statement to WSAZ.

Hate crimes saw a huge spike in the immediate aftermath of the first COVID pandemic wave, with all manner of minority groups being targeted with vandalism, threats, and violence.

In one of the most dramatic example, a Mississippi man was sentenced to prison for a 2020 incident in which he burned a cross on his lawn to try to threaten Black neighbors.