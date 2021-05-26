Alan Dershowitz sues Netflix over their documentary of Jeffrey Epstein

Former Donald Trump impeachment lawyer Alan Dershowitz is now suing Netflix after their documentary of Jeffrey Epstein.
According to the NYDN, Dershowitz is demanding $80 million for a four-part series called "Filthy Rich," exploring Epstein's life, finances and allegations.
One of Epstein's accusers, Virginia Giuffre, has also said that he lent her to Dershowitz for sex, which the lawyer denies. He said that he never slept with any of Epstein's victims.
"The Netflix Defendants leveraged Professor Dershowitz's name to drive views of their mini-series and then proceeded to defame him with clever manipulation of facts. This makes a mockery of our First Amendment, victims' rights, and the truth itself," said attorney Philip Byler of his client.