Alan Dershowitz on Trump charges: 'I think he probably will be convicted'

Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz predicted former President Donald Trump would be convicted of falsifying business records to hide an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

During an interview with right-wing host Charlie Kirk on Wednesday, Dershowitz revealed that he would decline to represent Trump following Tuesday's arraignment in New York City.

"Well, I have a policy of only representing somebody once," he explained. "I don't think I could get this case dismissed so easily. I don't think that if you had the best lawyers in the history of the world, Abraham Lincoln and John Marshall, a New York City judge would dismiss this case because that New York City judge's life would be over."

"So I don't think it's gonna be easy," he continued. "I think he probably will be convicted by a New York Jury who voted for [DA Alvin Bragg] and voted [to] get Trump."

Dershowitz speculated that the conviction would be reversed upon appeal.

Kirk reluctantly agreed with his guest.

"I mean, that's cynical yet honest, and I totally agree because this is it's so politicized there," Kirk said. "Should he plea then?"

"No, he should fight it," Dershowitz insisted. "You can't get fair justice in Manhattan. I could not win a case in Manhattan for Donald Trump, and I'm a pretty darn good lawyer."

The longtime attorney has previously suggested Trump could serve as president from prison.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.