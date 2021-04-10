Republican threatened Congressman on the floor of Congress -- and the victim served as his best man

After Republicans won back the House of Representatives during the 2010 midterms, Rep. John Boehner (R-OH) was elevated to Speaker of the House.

One of his biggest moves was putting a moratorium on earmarks, the process by which individual members could insert discretionary spending into appropriation bills.

Rep. Don Young (R-AK), the longest serving member of the House -- who has served in various political offices since 1964 -- was livid over the move.

In his forthcoming memoir, Boehner reportedly says Young threatened him with a 10-inch knife on the floor of House.

The Alaska Republican responded to the story on Twitter.

"'Every time he tells that story the knife gets a bit bigger and a little closer. But the best Don Young/John Boehner story of all is how he ended up being the best man at my wedding," Young wrote.

Young's second marriage occurred in 2015, years after the incident reportedly took place.