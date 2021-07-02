Alaska GOP lawmaker shares meme that promotes hanging of doctors who 'force' him to get vaccinated

A Republican lawmaker from Alaska this week shared a Facebook meme that promoted hanging doctors and journalists who are promoting vaccinations against the novel coronavirus.

The Peninsula Clarion reports that Alaska House Rep. Ron Gillham last month shared a meme that featured a photo of a public hanging from post-World War II Germany that falsely claimed showed Nazi-aligned doctors and journalists being executed for "misleading" the public.

Above the photo was a caption that read, "Still so sure you want to try to force me to get the experimental vaccination?"

Gillham told the Clarion that he didn't mean to offend or intimidate anyone with his post.

"I just shared it," he said. "It's just one of those things that comes around and you just send it around."

Nonetheless, the Alaska Broadcasters Association sent Gillham a letter condemning him for promoting violence against journalists and doctors.

"The image you shared with your followers clearly suggests violence against journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic and on members of the medical community," the letter stated. "You cannot separate your private views from your new job — you are a public figure now and you are accountable to all of the people of Alaska. Your sharing of this hate message was dangerous and irresponsible."

