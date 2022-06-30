Alberto Gonzales says DOJ must investigate Trump for at least 3 specific crimes
Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales specified multiple potential crimes committed by Donald Trump that should be investigated by Merrick Garland, the man who currently holds his old job.

Gonzales, the Dean of Belmont University College of Law, was interviewed on Thursday afternoon by CNN's Jake Tapper.

Tapper noted a speech Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) gave on Wednesday evening at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

"The reality we face today as Republicans, as we think about the choice in front of us, we have to choose, because Republicans cannot be loyal to both Donald Trump and to the Constitution at this moment," Cheney said.

"Do you agree?" Tapper asked. "Do you see it that way?"

"I think that that is a very accurate statement, quite frankly," Gonzales replied.

He went on to say, "I believe that the Department is going to move forward with a more serious investigation now that this new information and there may be some indictments."

Tapper pushed him on which crimes may result in indictments.

"Have you seen evidence or at least possible evidence that leads you to wonder whether Donald Trump committed a crime?" Tapper asked. "And if so, which crime?"

"Yeah, I think that if you can tie him -- he knew about -- he knew the crowd was dangerous, he encouraged the crowd to go to the Capitol and he knew the crowd was armed, and he knew that the purpose of the -- what was going on in Congress, which was to certify the Electoral College count, and yeah, I think one might make the argument that there is certainly the beginnings of a case full of seditious conspiracy, obstruction of Congress," Gonzales replied. "So there are some things there that I think the attorney general will look at, along with witness tampering."

"So there is a lot there, Jake," he added.

Watch video below.

Alberto Gonzales www.youtube.com

