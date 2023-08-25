Alec Baldwin sued by slain Marine's family for unleashing social media followers on them

The family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan has filed a new version of their lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin, accusing him of unleashing his social media followers against them, the Marine Corps Times reported.
The sisters and widow of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum had their initial suit dismissed but were invited by the judge to rewrite it and submit it again. The suit says Baldwin followers harassed them after he posted and commented on a photo shared by one of McCollum’s sisters, Roice McCollum, who was present for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
"Earlier this week, Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan dismissed the family’s defamation lawsuit, which sought $25 million in damages, but he invited a refiling of the lawsuit to correct deficiencies and renew claims of defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress," the Times' report stated.
"In tossing out the original lawsuit, Ramos made various conclusions in Baldwin’s favor, including that his comments were protected by the First Amendment, that actual malice was not sufficiently alleged and that private messages, comments and social media posts did not support defamation claims," the report added.
Roice McCollum said in the lawsuit that she “did not take part in, nor did she support or condone the rioting that erupted” at the Capitol. She was also cleared of any wrongdoing by the FBI.
The move comes just over a year after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortion – which many GOP-led states have done, and others have tried but failed. An anti-abortion stance proved fatal for many Republicans in the November 2022 midterms, and polls, including recent ones from Gallup show "broader support" for abortion after the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision removing it a a constitutional right.
"After rising to new heights last year, Americans’ support for legal abortion remains elevated in several long-term Gallup trends," the iconic pollster reported in June. "A record-high 69% say abortion should generally be legal in the first three months of pregnancy."
"Most Americans believe abortion should be legal to some degree, particularly in the first trimester," Gallup also reported, in an article updated last month. "The majority also disagree with the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, thus returning discretion over the legality of abortion to the states."
In a May press release from SBA, Conway appeared to dangle support for a national ban on abortion, saying: "States’ rights are essential, but leaders in Washington also must support our first freedom, the right to life."
"One of the most harmful things Republicans said about abortion over the past year was … nothing. Many panicked and chose to bury their heads in the sand, allowing their opponents to attack them while missing an opportunity to share a positive pro-life vision for the future."
But when Republicans talk about their support for abortion, their comments can be poorly received.
During Wednesday night's first 2024 Republican presidential debate on Fox News, Mike Pence, a hard-core Christian conservative known for his evangelical views, spoke passionately about his anti-abortion beliefs. As he did, independents and independent-leaning voters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin watching as part of a "live-reaction dial group" hosted by Navigator Research, the "dials went negative on the former Vice President."
As Pence declared, "I've been a champion for life," the graph went down, especially among women (yellow line in video below.) As Pence continued to talk about opposing abortion, and as he announced his belief that abortion "is not a states-only issue," the graph sunk further.
"And I promise you, as President of the United States, the American people will have a champion for life in the Oval Office," Pence promised, forcing the graph to go even lower.
Meanwhile, on Friday, the Biden for President re-election campaign released an ad (below) pledging support for a woman's right to choose while attacking Republicans who oppose that right and those calling for a federal ban on abortion.
"The one-minute ad, entitled 'These Guys,' will run for two weeks digitally through YouTube and Connected TV," The Hill reports. "The campaign’s first post-debate ad is part of a 16-week, $25 million advertising campaign. It will run in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin."
"It includes a clip from former President Trump bragging about being behind the end of Roe v. Wade, highlights that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a six-week abortion ban in his state, and includes a clip from Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) saying he would sign the most conservative pro-life legislation if he were president," The Hill adds. "It also has a line from Trump saying there has to be some form of punishment for women who receive abortions."
At the end of the ad the voice-over says, "President Biden and Vice President Harris are determined to restore Roe v. Wade."
Former United States attorney for the Northern District of Alabama and MSNBC political analyst Joyce Vance told host Andrea Mitchell on Friday that ex-President Donald Trump's "likely" first potential conviction will lead to harsher sentences if he is found guilty of the dozens of criminal charges that were filed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Illegally absconded with, retained, and disseminated top-secret White House documents in violation of the Espionage Act;
Obstructed justice by refusing to return the materials to the National Archives;
Deprived American citizens of their constitutional rights by executing a failed coup to remain in power after President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election;
Ran a racketeering conspiracy to steal Georgia's sixteen Electoral College votes
"Joyce, we now have all ninety-one felony accounts set. The legal process is playing out. So which of these cases do you think that Donald Trump is most concerned about over the course of this next year?" Mitchell asked. "We should point out also that Alvin Bragg in New York has said he'll defer to the feds and to the others that are, you know, arguably a lot more important than the case in New York City.
Vance replied, "They're all serious cases, but what Trump should be most concerned about is the cumulative effect of these cases. Because if he's convicted in the first case, then he'll be sentenced to someone with no prior criminal history. But that second conviction carries with it the burden of the prior conviction, and it enhances and elevates his sentence, whether he's in the state or the federal system. You know, that's a little bit, I think getting out over our skis to assume that there will be convictions. It seems likely to me though, that he will be convicted of some of this conduct. And at the end of the day, this looks a lot different than it does walking into it, because when you're a multi-times convicted felon, those sentences can get awfully steep."
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was once a federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York. But in late August, his mugshot was taken at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where Giuliani is among the 18 co-defendants in District Attorney Fani Willis' sweeping prosecution of former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
But Willis, according to Rolling Stone, isn't the only state prosecutor who has been "aggressively" probing Giuliani's post-election activities.
In a Rolling Stone exclusive published on August 25, journalists Adam Rawnsley and Asawin Suebsaeng report that Giuliani, according to sources, has also been on the radar of prosecutors in Arizona.
"Investigators assigned to the case by Arizona's Democratic attorney general Kris Mayes have recently asked potential witnesses and other individuals specific questions not only about Giuliani's behind-the-scenes conduct, but that of other key Trump lieutenants at the time, as well," Rawnsley and Suebsaeng explain. "Prosecutors appear particularly interested in a number of notable meetings and phone calls, including a late November 2020 meeting with members of Arizona's state legislature convened by the Trump legal team, which aired bogus claims of voter fraud and lobbied lawmakers to 'take over' the state's selection of electors, the sources say."
President Joe Biden's victory in Arizona was among the bombshells of the 2020 election. Once deeply Republican, Arizona has evolved into a swing state. Democrats are winning more statewide races in Arizona, where, according to the Rolling Stone reporters, Giuliani was a "ringleader" for Trump.
Recounts debunked Trump's false claim that Arizona was stolen from him. And prominent Republicans like former Gov. Doug Ducey have said that there is no reason to believe that Biden's Arizona victory wasn't perfectly legitimate.
Rawnsley and Suebsaeng report that Arizona investigators, sources say, "have also at times inquired about Trump's level of personal involvement in" the "Arizona-focused pressure campaign" that was "part of a multi-state fake elector scheme, which along with other aspects of Trump's crusade to overturn Joe Biden's legitimate 2020 victory, has figured prominently into multiple federal and state-level criminal probes."