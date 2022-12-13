Republicans cite record fentanyl busts as they call for Homeland Security chief to be impeached

WASHINGTON — Republican House officials gathered outside the U.S. Capitol on a chilly Tuesday to call for the impeachment of the Secretary of Homeland Security. Their justification for the impeachment, they explained, is his alleged failure to control the border.

"His conduct is not incompetent," said Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ). "It's not negligent. It's willful and intentional."

Biggs said that Mayorkas has "failed to maintain operational control of the border." He went on to cite a Border Patrol agent who alleged that the Biden-era policies allow undocumented immigrants to enter the U.S. without penalty. In the next sentence, he noted that Border Patrol agents had "apprehended 4 million undocumented people under Secretary Mayorkas' leadership."

Biggs sang the praises of the Department of Homeland Security for apprehending nearly 100 undocumented immigrants that were listed on the terrorist watch list.

Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX) cited the work the Department of Homeland Security has done to detail 16,000 people in just the last 48 hours.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) announced that they had a secure border under Donald Trump's leadership. Boebert has operated under the idea that Trump "fixed" the border before leaving office on Jan. 20, 2021. That "fix," appears to have not been permanent or even long-lasting, because she now claims that all of the work Trump did is no longer there.

Boebert said there was a secure border under Trump, "now we have a wide-open border." She did not clarify how so many were able to be apprehended if the border is "wide open." She claimed that millions of people were coming into the U.S. bringing drugs and crime.

“On Mayorkas’s watch, over 14,000 pounds of fentanyl was seized in fiscal year 2022 at our southern border," Boebert said about the department's achievements under his leadership. That is an all-time record high.”

See the press conference here.

