Twitter finally permanently suspends Alex Berenson — known as 'the pandemic's wrongest man'

One of the most prominent voices against public health measures during the pandemic has been banned from Twitter.

In April, Alex Berenson was branded by The Atlantic as "The Pandemic's Wrongest Man."

The article noted that his misinformation on the pandemic was frequently picked up by Fox News.

"Berenson has a big megaphone. He has more than 200,000 followers on Twitter and millions of viewers for his frequent appearances on Fox News' most-watched shows. On Laura Ingraham's show, he downplayed the vaccines, suggesting that Israel's experience proved they were considerably less effective than initially claimed. On Tucker Carlson Tonight, he predicted that the vaccines would cause an uptick in cases of COVID-related illness and death in the U.S.," The Atlantic noted.

Now, Berenson has lost his Twitter account.

"The account you referenced has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation rules," Twitter told NBC News in a statement.

However, Dr. Howard Forman said that Berenson had been trying to get banned by Twitter.



