Alex Jones declares Trump is either ignorant or evil in 'emergency Christmas message'

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones issued an "Emergency Christ Message" to Donald Trump following the former president's defense of Covid-19 vaccines.

“Oh no, the vaccines work,” Trump told Candice Owens. “But some people are the ones — the ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected.”

Jones blasted Trump for acknowledging the reality of vaccines.

“This is an emergency Christmas Day warning to President Trump. You are either completely ignorant about the so-called vaccine gene therapy that you helped ram through with Operation Warp Speed or you are one of the most evil men who has ever lived to push this toxic poison on the public and to attack your constituents who they simply try to save their lives and the lives of others," he said.

"We're about to lay out the basic, incontrovertible facts that you told Candace Owens just a few days ago is nothing but a raft of dirty lies," he said.