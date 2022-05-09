Alex Jones explodes at caller over 'damn' QAnon: 'I have to put up with the Q people all over the place!'

Notorious conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Monday said that the QAnon movement had helped Democrats "steal the election."

During his daily broadcast, Jones lost his temper after a caller asked who was behind QAnon.

"Q is such a horrible thing that I hate even talking about it," Jones said, comparing the movement to a "cult."

"It was all a delusion," he added, "so the Democrats could steal the election."

Sensing that he had not convinced the caller, Jones became irate.

"Do you understand that we lost the country because of Q?" Jones shouted. "And I have to put up with the Q people all over the place! And I'm tired of it!"

"So, I'm not mad at you, but you hit a button!" he exclaimed. "And the damn Q people were the ones that manipulated some people to go into the damn Capitol and work with the feds. Q is the worst people on Earth! Q is the new world order! Q is a psyop to lead us around by our noses!"

Jones later claimed that the QAnon movement was created by the Trump White House but was quickly taken over by the CIA.

