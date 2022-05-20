Alex Jones tells InfoWars viewers of rapid shrinkage in men's genital size

Far-right podcaster and conspiracy theory promoter Alex Jones claims that men have penis size only a quarter of the size of their grandfathers during a segment on "gay frogs."

“That’s why genitals, I don’t care if you’re black or white, are a third of the size they were of a 1960s male," he argued.

"So the media makes jokes about that, a few months ago when I gave the example of. If your daddy's johnson was a foot long, yours is six inches long. And if yours was six inches, your son will be three inches," he confidently predicted.

"So they can make jokes about that all day long, but, this isn't a game," he warned.

He went on to allege a vast conspiracy.

"They are targeting all of us, together, right now. We are being hit by chemical and biological attack. Anyone that has survived Covid or the poison shots, is the survivor of a biological, nanotech, synthetic, genetically engineered system," he said, with a cough.



