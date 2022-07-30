InfoWars parent company files for bankruptcy as Alex Jones tries to resolve Sandy Hook verdict: report

Notorious conspiracy theory promoting is again seeking bankruptcy protection after losing a defamation lawsuit after he denied that the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre occurred.

"The parent of far-right conspiracy website InfoWars filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on Friday as the company and its founder Alex Jones faces up to $150 million in damages in a trial over longstanding falsehoods he perpetuated about the Sandy Hook elementary school massacre," Reuters reported Friday. "Three other companies associated with InfoWars filed for bankruptcy protection in April, but they voluntarily ended their own case in June after failing to secure a settlement with plaintiffs in the Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit. InfoW, IW Health and Prison Planet were the debtors in that case."

The parent company is Free Speech Systems, LLC.

"The Sandy Hook families had opposed the earlier bankruptcy case as a "sinister" attempt by Jones to shield his assets from liability stemming from defamation lawsuits they had won against him," Reuters wrote. "The bankruptcies were filed in the wake of court judgments that found Jones and his media businesses liable in multiple defamation lawsuits after he falsely claimed that the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 children and six school employees dead was a hoax."

In November, Jones received a subpoena from the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Alex Jones reportedly helped organize the rally at the Ellipse on January 6th that immediately preceded the attack on the Capitol, including by facilitating a donation to provide what he described as 'eighty percent' of the funding," the select committee said. "Mr. Jones spoke at the January 5th rally on Freedom Plaza that was sponsored by the Eighty Percent Coalition. Mr. Jones has stated that he was told by the White House that he was to lead a march from the January 6th Ellipse rally to the Capitol, where President Trump would meet the group and speak. Mr. Jones has repeatedly promoted unsupported allegations of election fraud, including encouraging individuals to attend the Ellipse rally on January 6th and" implying he had knowledge about the plans of the former President with respect to the rally.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump admin official reveals she went public because she did not trust DHS inspector general