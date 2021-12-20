Alex Jones sues Capitol Riot Committee in effort to block access to his phone records
Alex Jones (Youtube)

Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has filed a lawsuit against the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots.

Via NBC 4 Washington's Scott MacFarlane, Jones has filed a lawsuit claiming that the committee is "not a lawfully constituted committee" and is thus "wholly without legal authority."

Jones, who describes himself in the lawsuit as a "controversial American journalist," goes on to ask courts for "a declaratory judgement that the subpoena to Alex Jones and the subpoena to AT&T serve no valid legislative purposes and exceed the Select Committee's and Congress's constitutional authority in violation of the separation of powers principles contained in the United States Constitution."

According to MacFarlane, the Capitol riot committee has requested all of Jones's communications with Trump that occurred between the dates of Dec 19, 2020 and Jan 31, 2021.

The chances of Jones's lawsuit being successful seem dubious, however, because multiple courts have already ruled against former President Donald Trump's claims of executive privilege over key records related to the January 6th riots, and Jones was never a White House official and thus has no executive privilege to claim.

