Alex Jones rants about 'nightmare world' in Christmas video: 'We will defeat the New World Order'

In a Christmas message to his viewers, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones vowed to "defeat the New World Order."

The video message was posted to Jones' "Banned.video" website on Christmas Eve.

"America's heritage is under attack," the conspiracy theorist said. "Western culture is under attack because it threatens the World Economic Forum, it threatens the nightmare world that they're trying to create for our society. They want us alone; they want us destroyed; they want us isolated, but we're not."

Jones wished all of his viewers a "merry Christmas."

"And I want the establishment to know they have not broken our will," he insisted. "You've really helped me not be alone in this incredible fight, and we are stronger than ever. We've been vindicated; we've been proven right, and the world has really wakened up. So, merry Christmas."

"We will defeat the New World Order," Jones added. "We will defeat Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab. We will move forward because humanity has a destiny to be victorious and do incredible things together, so God bless."

Watch the video below.