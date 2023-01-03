'The vaccine did not cause him to collapse': Infowars host denounces conspiracy theory of NFL tragedy

The Alex Jones Show's guest host, Owen Shroyer, on Tuesday denounced a conspiracy theory that NFL player Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest was caused by the Covid-19 vaccine and not a violent collision on the playing field.

Conservative host Charlie Kirk and other right-wing personalities have entertained the idea that the vaccine caused Hamlin to collapse.

"Every hit in the NFL is violent," Shroyer said while guest hosting The Alex Jones Show. "And I'm willing to say — and I don't think this is a reach and a lot of people won't like this, but I'm sorry it's the truth. Folks, the gentleman collapsed and had a cardiac event because of the hit."

"The vaccine did not cause him to collapse on the field," he continued, noting that Hamlin's vaccine status was unknown.

"But anybody saying that his cardiac event was not caused by the hit, I'm sorry but you're making a fool of yourself," Shroyer said. "This is about a 30-mile-per-hour collision and Hamlin takes direct blunt-force trauma to the chest, to the heart. This has happened in sports before any vaccines."

Watch the video clip below from Infowars.