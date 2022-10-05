Alex Jones declines to put up a defense at Sandy Hook defamation trial: report

Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has decided not to present a defense at his defamation trial in Connecticut, The Associated Press reports.

Jones reportedly returned to Texas before closing argument to determine how much he pay regarding his false claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting was a hoax or a "false flag."

Jones was found liable by default last year for defaming the families of eight victims and an FBI agent who all testified they have spent almost a decade being targets of harassment from conspiracy theorists. Jones was found liable by default last year for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress, the AP reports.

"His lawyers rested without putting on evidence or witnesses after attorneys for the families wrapped up their case. They finished 13 days of presenting evidence by showing several videos from Jones' Infowars show, including advertisements featuring him testifying in the defamation trial about the products sold on his platforms," the AP's report stated. "Jones was called to the stand by the plaintiffs attorneys early in the trial — a contentious appearance in which he called an attorney for the victims families an ambulance chaser and said he was “done saying I’m sorry,” for calling Sandy Hook a hoax."

Read the full report over at The Associated Press.

