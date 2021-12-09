How Donald Trump turned out to be Alex Jones’ undoing

Fringe web host Alex Jones brought conspiracy theories into the mainstream, at least until he was blocked on all major social media and video streaming platforms. He was among the first to suggest that the Sandy Hook Massacre was a "false flag operation."

While fake news coupled with an ex-wife would ultimately take down Jones financially, VICE News noted it was Donald Trump who brought Jones down politically.

"The high point of Alex Jones’ public life—and the moment that it all began going inarguably downhill—happened in the small hours of the morning after Election Day 2016, not long after Donald Trump declared victory," wrote reporter Anna Merlan.

“I already know my life’s purpose has been completed,” Jones claimed after Trump was elected. “I will continue on. But for now, I realize, I have won.”

READ MORE: Mass shooters aren't self-loathing -- they're humiliated narcissists

While Jones may have begun the rise of conspiracies being brought into one of the major U.S. political parties, it was Trump and Fox News hosts like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham who are working to make it mainstream. Now, with the rise of QAnon, Jones is even being out-conspiracy-ed with claims of resurrecting John F. Kennedy Jr., Satanic pizza parlors and lizard people.

With the increase in fame for Jones also came an increase in scrutiny and the lawsuits that come with it. Even after the settlement with Sandy Hook parents, he's still facing a defamation suit by Brennan Gilmore, who filmed the video of Heather Heyer being murdered in 2017 in Charlottesville. Jones claimed that Gilmore was a "deep state operative," which is false. He joined others like the conspiracy site Gateway Pundit and Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West.

He has also been subpoenaed to testify before the Jan. 6 House Select Committee for his role in the attack.

"According to rally organizers, the Wall Street Journal reported, he also arranged a $300,000 donation from Julie Jenkins Fancelli, an heiress to the Publix supermarket fortune and a major Trump donor," said VICE. Joneas also pledged more than $50,000 of his own money to score a top speaking spot.

READ MORE: Right-wing media and the pandemic: A toxic feedback loop that nurtured fascism

"We declare 1776 against the New World Order… We need to understand we’re under attack, and we need to understand this is 21st-century warfare and get on a war-footing," Jones shouted to gathered crowds on Jan. 6. He swears he had no involvement in the violence.

Jones has recently launched an effort with an alleged hypnotist named Jake Ducey for a show called "Reset Wars," which he calls "your road map to navigating the apocalypse." It will include conversations about humans being turned into robots.

Merlan closes her piece by citing an essay for New York Times Magazine by former Infowars video producer Josh Owens.

"He’s like a cockroach," he told her, with a "mix of resignation and what sounded, at least a bit, like pity."

"He keeps coming back."

Read the full piece at VICE News.