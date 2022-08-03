Alex Jones confronted in court with video of him saying Sandy Hook was 'fake with actors'
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was repeatedly impeached by attorneys for Sandy Hook parents who are suing him for defamation.

At a trial in Texas on Wednesday, Jones took the stand for the second day in his own defense. A jury is being asked to decide how much Jones will have to pay in damages after he was found guilty of defamation.

Plaintiffs' attorney Mark Bankston asked Jones about his history of calling the Sandy Hook massacre a hoax. Bankston paused after several questions to impeach Jones with videos from his own show.

At one point, Bankston noted that Jones had given misleading testimony about how he questioned the shooting.

The attorney then played a clip of Jones speaking on his show.

"It kind of becomes a red herring to say the whole thing was staged because they have staged events before," the conspiracy theorist said in the clip. "They get caught using blue screens."

"Yeah, so, Sandy Hook is a synthetic, completely fake with actors, in my view, manufactured," Jones continued. "I knew they had actors there clearly but I thought they killed some real kids."

