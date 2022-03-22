Alex Jones asks to delay Sandy Hook lawsuit due to 'emergency' from unnamed 'medical conditions'
Alex Jones (Youtube)

Attorneys for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones have asked to delay a defamation lawsuit brought by the families of the children killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

After losing the lawsuit, Jones was expected to attend a deposition during the process of determining damages.

But on Monday, attorneys for Jones insisted that he was too sick to be deposed.

“At approximately 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, the undersigned received a telephone call alerting him that Mr. Jones was under the care of a physician for medical conditions that require immediate, and possibly, emergency testing. I spoke with a person representing himself to be a physician: he told me he was a licensed physician, had the qualifications to render an opinion about Mr. Jones’ health, and that his opinion was that Mr. Jones should not sit for depositions this week,” Jones attorney Norm Pattis wrote in a court filing.

The attorney did not specify Jones's illness but asked for “a reasonable period of time consistent with his medical condition.”

Jones appeared healthy when he hosted a special edition of his Alex Jones Show broadcast on Sunday.

