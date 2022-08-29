'Bombshell!' Alex Jones agitates followers to vote Trump in fictitious 'new election'
InfoWars/screen grab

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Monday embraced former President Donald Trump's demand for a new election to replace the results of the 2020 presidential contest.

In a grievance posted to his Truth Social account, the former president argued that he was the "rightful winner" of the 2020 election because the FBI warned Facebook to be vigilant against foreign interference during the final weeks of the campaign. Trump suggested that he would have won the election if Hunter Biden's laptop had been the focus of media coverage.

"He does something like this and it makes me love him more," Jones told his audience on Monday. "Trump has come out and called for a new election with the FBI admitting that [Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg] told the truth on Joe Rogan last week ... that they went and ordered them to cover that up for the election."

Throughout the program, Jones told his skeptical audience that the former president deserved a "chance" despite his tepid support for Covid-19 vaccines.

"Zuckerberg covers his ass because he knows it's coming out and says the FBI told him not to allow it on Facebook and then they run headlines everywhere, 'Trump's calling for insurrection and violence,' when he's not!" the host exclaimed. "You can see what they're getting ready to do. False flags!"

Jones agreed with Trump's proposed "minimal solution" calling for a new election.

"Yeah, the answer is a new election and I agree with Trump and if they re-hold it, I'll vote for him because he's light years better," he insisted. "It's not a lesser of two evils. It's that they stole it from him and we need to re-have the election."

Jones added: "And they're trying to say it's terrorist to call for a new election. So, this is just bombshell!"

But later in the program, Jones said that he would focus his efforts on candidates who question vaccine science instead of Trump.

SmartNews Video