WATCH: Alex Jones proclaims he will not recognize 'Chinese communist agent' Joe Biden as president

At Tuesday's Washington, D.C. rally protesting the results of the presidential election, far-right webcaster Alex Jones took the stage to proclaim that he will not submit to a Biden presidency no matter what the law says.

"Whatever happens to President Trump in 15 days, he is still the elected president of this republic," said Jones. "And we do not recognize the communist Chinese agent Joe Biden."

Jones, a longtime supporter of Trump, is well known for viral outbursts on his InfoWars show, including that the Sandy Hook shooting was staged and the government is trying to feminize the population through chemicals in the water that "turn the freakin' frogs gay."

Watch below: