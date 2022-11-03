Alex Jones: Sandy Hook families 'could put a gun to my head and I wouldn't back down one inch'

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ranted on Thursday that Sandy Hook families and their attorneys "could put a gun" to his head and he "wouldn't back down one inch."

Jones has been ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in damages to the families after being sued for defamation because he claimed that the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

During his Thursday Infowars broadcast, Jones said that attorneys for the families had offered to drop the lawsuits against him if he would renounce the Second Amendment.

The host contended on that plaintiffs in the cases against him were using the threat of financial ruin to silence him.

"That's what the money grabbers in the Democratic Party, the groups that sued me in these kangaroo courts told me in mediation that, they said we want you to come out against the Second Amendment and we'll drop all this," he claimed.

Jones laughed at the idea.

"Oh, I can sit in your lap and then you'll be nice to me, you oily, gross lawyers," he said. "I am happier and more alive than I have ever been being under savage attack by the scum of the Earth."

"You could put a gun to my head, you filth, and I wouldn't back down one inch," the conspiracy theorist added.

Watch the video below from The Alex Jones Show.

NOW WATCH: Emails reveal Thomas was Trump’s ‘only chance’ to stop the 2020 election

Emails reveal Judge Thomas was Trump’s ‘only chance’ to stop the 2020 election www.youtube.com



