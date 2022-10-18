'You're even more in the crosshairs': Alex Jones comforts Steve Bannon as DOJ seeks jail time

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones may have legal problems but he says he wouldn't want to trade places with Steve Bannon.

During a Tuesday appearance on Bannon's War Room: Pandemic podcast, Jones comforted the embattled former Trump adviser over reports that the Justice Department is seeking to sentence him to six months in jail and a $200,000 fine after he defied a subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 Committee.

"The tip of the spear being yourself," Jones told Bannon, "have been demonized and attacked and censored and so have I."

"And so, we've been the victims of organized corporate cartels getting together and deciding to censor us," he continued. "It's not because we lied but because we're effective in mobilizing a populist movement."

Jones pointed to an article in a British paper that he said called for his arrest.

"It's time to just arrest Alex Jones," Jones said, referring to the paper. "It's time to just put these people in jail and we see that chant everywhere. Arrest Trump. Arrest Bannon. Arrest Jones."

Jones is facing a billion-dollar judgment in the Sandy Hook case, but he said he wouldn't want to be in Bannon's position.

"You see what's happening to you," he noted. "You're even more in the crosshairs than I am, which I don't envy the position you're in but I understand the fact that it's a position of honor. But listeners and viewers need to understand, this isn't a game. It's not like a Netflix entertainment show. This is a literal 2.0 war for not just America but the world."

