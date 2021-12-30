WATCH: Alex Jones blows up on 'pathetic' Trump and threatens to 'dish all the dirt' on him

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is threatening to “dish all the dirt” on former President Donald Trump due to his recent public statements in favor of vaccines. During the recent segment of Jones' radio show Infowars, he told his audience that it was time to "move on” from the embattled former president.

Jones insisted that their previous impression of the former president appears to have been incorrect. He also warned Trump supporters that Trump would not be the one to save them.

“Yeah, we all wish Trump would do the right thing, but listen, I’ve got the inside baseball on Trump," Jones said. "He doesn’t know what’s going on, and I’m not even defending Trump, I’m just saying we’ve got to move on.”

“In fact," he added, "You know what ... Maybe to get Trump’s attention, ‘cause I don’t even get this from Roger Stone, I get this from people directly in Trump’s camp,” he continued.

“Maybe I should just dish all the dirt — you know what, you know what — I am going to dish it all on Trump next hour.”

Jones went on to explain the reason for his attack on Trump. Although he claimed the measure isn't a form of retaliation to hurt the former president, he claimed to offer a "pathetic" depiction of him.

“It’s not to hurt Trump, it’s so people can know how pathetic he is, when you think he is playing 4D chess, going to save you and he’s not!”

“He’s not a bad guy, but he doesn’t know what he’s doing," Jones continued. "He’s surrounded by bad advisors.”