Watch: Alex Jones fist-pumps as jury orders him to pay Sandy Hook families nearly $1 billion
Infowars/screen grab

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones reacted with cheers and fist-pumps on Wednesday as a jury ordered him to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook families.

As the verdict against him was read in a Connecticut courtroom, Jones appeared to celebrate each time the court reporter announced a larger dollar amount.

"Yeah! Woo!" he said, repeatedly pumping his fist.

At one point, Jones referred to himself as the "billion-dollar man."

"Get those numbers up!" he shouted, adding, "I'm actually proud."

Watch the video below from The Alex Jones Show.

