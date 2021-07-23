Celebrity dermatologist caught on tape threatening to murder LGBTQ neighbors: report

Famous cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Alex Khadavi allegedly went on a "homophobic tirade about his neighbors" that was caught on tape, TMZ reports.

TMZ obtained security camera footage of July 7th incident, where Khadavi reportedly threatens to to "blow their f*cking heads off."

The rant was delivered to a front-desk worker at his condo complex in West Hollywood, writes TMZ.

One of Khadavi's neighbors filed for a restraining order, saying Khadavi had implied he was going to kill him and his husband.

Khadavi also reportedly flashed a handgun at the concierge as he was walking his dog.

"The neighbors say they fear for their lives," TMZ reports. "This is not the first time Dr. Khadavi has been in the news for something like this. We broke the story ... the 'Million Dollar Listing' guys got a restraining order against him back in 2016, claiming he made death threats and anti-Semitic, homophobic and racist comments."