Disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to the slayings of his wife and son

Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to the 2021 murders of his wife and son, CNN reports.

Murdaugh was previously indicted by a Colleton County grand jury on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to the deaths of his wife, Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, 52, and their youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, 22.

Murdaugh's wife and son were found dead by gunshot wounds on June 7, 2021, after he called 911 to report he had discovered their bodies at the family's home in Islandton, South Carolina.

He claims to have been visiting his mother when they were killed.

SmartNews