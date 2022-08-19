Alex Murdaugh stole from ex-SC law firm and loan issued to brother, new indictments charge

Alex Murdaugh is escorted out of the Collation County Courthouse in Walterboro on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, after pleading not guilty and being denied bond hearing on charges of murdering his wife and son. - Tracy Glantz/The Island Packet/TNS
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has been indicted on charges that he stole money from his former Hampton law firm and a loan that was issued to one of his brothers, according to new state grand jury indictments. The indictments were handed down earlier this week and were released Friday by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office after the publication of this report. In addition to Murdaugh, Spencer Anwan Roberts — a newly introduced defendant in the Murdaugh saga — and Jerry K. Rivers also were indicted, the attorney general said. The indictments, in part,...