Prosecution witness in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial gives testimony that helps the defense

Taking the stand for the prosecution this Tuesday, a caretaker for Alex Murdaugh’s family dogs may have been more of an aid to the defense after he described the former South Carolina lawyer accused of killing his wife and son as loving and devoted husband and father, the Daily Beast reports.

“I never saw that man even raise his voice at his wife and kids,” Dale Roger Davis testified. “Anything she wanted, or the boys wanted, he would try to get it for them.”

Prosecutors, who allege Murdaugh killed his wife and 22-year-old son in a scheme to block the discovery of his financial crimes, didn't expect the positive portrayal.

Davis also said that Murdaugh’s relationship with his wife Maggie was “lovey-dovey” and added that his former was dedicated to providing for his family.

IN OTHER NEWS: NY court slaps down Fox News' attempt to end multi-billion defamation lawsuit

“It means they loved each other,” Davis added.

"On the day of the murder, Davis explained, he fed the dogs and washed the kennels twice—rolling up the water hose as he always did before he left the hunting estate around 4:30 p.m," the Daily Beast's report stated. "Looking at several crime scene photos on the stand, he said that some of the dogs were in different pens from where he left them and that the way the hose was left indicates someone used it after he went home."

Read the full report over at the Daily Beast.