Trump supporter who vandalized Pride mural surrenders to cops after video showing him defacing it goes viral

A supporter of Donald Trump who vandalized a Pride mural on a crosswalk in Delray Beach, Florida, using his car to make skid marks across the mural, has surrendered, Local10 News reports.
Alexander Jerrich surrendered on Thursday. The vandalism took place while Jerrich was allegedly taking part in a caravan to honor Trump's birthday on June 14. His surrender came after a video of the incident went viral.
"We made so much progress here in the last 30 years in LGBTQ issues, and to see someone do something like this just took me by surprise," Palm Beach Human Rights Council President Rand Hoch said.
Jerrich is facing charges of criminal mischief, reckless driving, and evidence of prejudice with a felony enhancement.