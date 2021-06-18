Trump supporter who vandalized Pride mural surrenders to cops after video showing him defacing it goes viral

"The entire country knows it will unravel the Democrats' schemes from 2020," Bobb told viewers on her OAN opinion show shortly after the audit began in April. "Joe Biden is not a legitimate president."

Bobb is reportedly in contact with Trump about the operation, which Arizona's secretary of state says has been riddled with irregularities, and the OAN correspondent's role there is puzzling to other journalists.

"[It] is more reflective of the old Soviet state and autocratic regimes than it is a functioning democracy," David Bodney, a media attorney who helped news outlets sue to gain more access there. "If state government engages in an activity so central to the functioning of democracy as an election recount, then the public has a right to know how that recount is happening, what it involves and who is doing it, as seen not through state media but a wide range of news organizations."

Bobb, who has enjoyed greater access at the ballot site than other reporters, serves as CEO of the Voices and Votes group that has raised at least $150,000 for the audit, which helped pay for Republicans from other states observe the process so they might do the same back home.

"We were hearing a lot of reports about OAN getting more access than others," said Chris Kline, president of the Arizona Broadcasters Association. "We would see their reporter on the convention floor when we were told we weren't allowed there, or they would have live access."

Local journalists were required to volunteer for six-house shifts, which newsrooms prohibit as a conflict of interest, in exchange for access, and reporters were required to turn over their cameras, phones, pens and notepads before entering, although organizers eventually relented and allowed a "pool" of three outside journalists to sit 10 rows above the audit floor.