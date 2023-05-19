AOC slams McCarthy on spending: “then undo the yacht and private jet tax breaks the GOP passed”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Friday called on Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to "undo the yacht and private jet tax breaks the GOP passed for themselves" in response to McCarthy's call to rein in spending by the government.



McCarthy, who is leading the charge by Republicans to force President Joe Biden and the White House to give up ground on certain expenditures in the highly publicized negotiations, posted on Twitter, "Washington has to spend less. It's as simple as that."



In response, Ocasio-Cortez suggested a way McCarthy and his colleagues can keep the government spending issue simple.

"Ok, then undo the yacht and private jet tax breaks the GOP passed for themselves," she clapped back. "Why should single moms and veterans have to pay for the GOP’s giveaways to the rich? Especially when you don’t even have the votes of your own caucus?"

The Twitter dispute comes as McCarthy and Biden have been negotiating on a plan that would raise the debt ceiling ahead of the day when the country would be unable to fulfill its obligations. Republican negotiators reportedly walked out of a meeting Friday and hit pause on the negotiations with less than two weeks to go before the country could face consequences.