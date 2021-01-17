Navalny lands in Moscow after last-minute diversion
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was discharged from a Berlin hospital on September 23, 2020. © FRANCE 24 Screengrab

Dissident Alexei Navalny has landed in Moscow after his plane was diverted to the Russian capital's Sheremetyevo airport at the last minute, according to a dpa reporter. The plane was originally due to land at Vnukovo airport on Sunday evening, but display boards there said the plane had been diverted to the capital's larger international airport. The flight from Berlin, operated by Pobeda airline, was circulating above Vnukovo before it changed its course. Opposition politician Ilya Yashin called the diversion a "hysterical reaction" of the Russian government.