'Stop the Steal' organizer claimed he didn't know how he knew in advance Trump would direct people to the Capitol

On Tuesday, The Guardian's Hugo Lowell posted an excerpt of Ali Alexander's testimony to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress. Alexander was key organizer of the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6 that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol. According to the transcript, he testified to the House investigators that he could not recall how he had advance knowledge that former President Donald Trump would direct his supporters to march to the Capitol after his speech telling them to "fight like hell."

The new revelation, obtained from transcripts released this week by the House January 6 Select Committee, came in response to the investigators possessing text messages with Liz Willis in which he said, "Trump is supposed to order us to the Capitol at the end of his speech, but we will see."

Alexander previously claimed to have spoken to GOP lawmakers ahead of the attack.

In addition to the January 6 Committee, he subsequently became a major witness for federal investigators, and spent months cooperating as part of the investigation into the attack, which was a separate event from the rally he organized and in which Trump appeared.

Earlier this year, he testified for hours before a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C.

More recently, Alexander has taken over the 2024 presidential campaign of far-right rapper Kanye "Ye" West, who recently shocked the world with an interview on conspiracy theory webcast InfoWars in which he professed admiration for Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.