NYPD cops ‘will be dealt with,’ MAGA provocateur Ali Alexander threatens

Ali Alexander, the MAGA provocateur and Republican operative, has been pushing increasingly inflammatory rhetoric on social media during the nationwide arrest watch for former President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday morning, Alexander took aim at New York City police officers who have been mobilized in anticipation of a possible indictment from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

“Any cop who betrays the people for politicians is a traitor and will be dealt with at a later date accordingly,” Alexander tweeted at 7:26 a.m. “Do not add your name to the fake news who are enemies of the people.” The tweet closed with the hashtag #NYPD.

Responding to a request for comment from Raw Story, Alexander said in an email: "While I've discouraged everyone I know from attending anything in New York City unless there's a prayer rally featuring former President Donald J. Trump, I want to double down on my statements reminding law enforcement that they have a duty to protect the people, even from politicians and agitation."

Alexander organized rallies promoting false claims that the 2020 election was stolen that culminated with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Alexander has also recently promoted inflammatory rhetoric that frames the prosecution of the former president as an existential threat to his supporters.

Commenting on news about low attendance at a protest in support of Trump that was held in Manhattan last night, Alexander tweeted: “This makes me sad but I warned y’all. Here is your post-Stop the Steal era and now Democrats having seen it, will arrest more of you and murder more of you. Projecting weakness invited genocide.”

Alexander deployed similarly inflammatory rhetoric that flirted with violence in the runup to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

During a Periscope livestream four days prior to the insurrection, Alexander told followers: “In 2021, we will decide whether the Second Amendment militia talk and 1776 is rhetoric or whether it is a threat against tyrants. In 2021, we will literally decide whether we have a transhumanist future and the Great Reset, or whether we put them to bed. And I vote we put them to bed. And I vote that we put them to bed by any means necessary, but as peacefully as possible.”

In a livestream on the social media app Callin in November, Alexander bragged, “I started a riot for the sitting president.”

Alexander walked up the Capitol steps on Jan. 6, but then left the scene and surveyed the chaos from a nearby parking garage. He has insisted that his activities were protected by the First Amendment and has not faced any criminal charges for his role in the events of Jan. 6.

In recent days, Alexander has been reliving his glory days as the leader of the “Stop the Steal” coalition following Trump’s 2020 election defeat by posting photos of himself leading rallies during that period.

In a pinned tweet from this past Saturday, Alexander wrote that if he were advising Trump, he would tell him to hold a prayer rally outside of New York City and discuss his “arrangement with the DA and I would make them arrest me on stage, in front of billions.”

“But what do I know?” Alexander added. “I’m only the guy who got millions to protest across 62 consecutive days for the first time in American history. Trump’s advisors and his judgment are why he’s in this situation. Everyone needs to seem [sic] him kneel before Jesus Christ. our king.”