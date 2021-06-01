Alabama man arrested for shooting five people — and killing one of them: report
Authorities in Alabama have arrested a man sought for shooting five people.

"Four men were injured and one killed after a shooting at a home in Aliceville early Sunday morning. Aliceville Police say it happened after 2 a.m.. They arrived at a home on 7th Street NE to find the five victims suffering from gunshot wounds," WBRC-TV reports.

The five men were transported to local hospitals were one succumbed to his injuries.

"After investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for 27-year-old Jeremy Lynn Colvin for one count of capital murder and four counts of attempted murder. Colvin was arrested Sunday after police say his family brought him in. He is being held without bond," WBRC reported.