JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's Supreme Court on Monday said all 15 judges in a historic first would take part in a hearing on arguments against a law that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition passed as part of an overhaul of the judiciary. The Supreme Court agreed to discuss on Sept. 12 petitions to strike down the bill ratified last week that limits its powers to void some decisions made by government and ministers, setting the scene for a constitutional showdown. A court spokesperson said the hearing would mark the first time in the country's history an extended...
All 15 Israel Supreme Court judges to hear judicial overhaul petitions
July 31, 2023, 2:19 PM ET