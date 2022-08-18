Alleged killers of elusive mob boss James 'Whitey' Bulger indicted

The Department of Justice has indicted three men for the beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a federal prison.

Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55; Paul J. “Pauly” DeCologero, 48; and Sean McKinnon, 36 were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, the Northern District of West Virginia U.S. Attorney's office announced.

"Geas and DeCologero are accused of striking Bulger in the head multiple times and causing his death in October of 2018 while all were incarcerated at United States Penitentiary Hazleton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia," the Justice Department announced. "In addition to the conspiracy charge, Geas and DeCologero have been charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder, along with assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Geas faces a separate charge for murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence."

Bulger was accused of being a major organized crime boss in the Boston area and running the Winter Hill Gang. He reportedly went into hiding after being tipped off about a pending indictment by his FBI handler.

Jack Nicholson's character Frank Costello in the Martin Scorsese film "The Departed" is loosely based on Bulger.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brandon S. Flower and Randolph J. Bernard are prosecuting the case.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'Man who made Jan. 6 possible' launches dating app for Trump lovers