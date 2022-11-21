Prosecutors are 'considering a new round of charges against Allen Weisselberg' to get him to flip on Trump: NYT
Allen Weisselberg (Photo: Trump Org.)

Longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to committing tax fraud earlier this year, but he notably did not implicate his boss, former President Donald Trump, in any of the schemes.

The New York Times reports that prosecutors may not yet be done in trying to get Weisselberg to flip, however, as they are "considering a new round of charges against Mr. Weisselberg in hopes of securing his cooperation against the former president."

One area where Weisslberg could potentially provide cooperation, reports that Times, is detailing the illegal hush money payments that Trump authorized for adult film star Stormy Daniels in the weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

While Trump has never been charged for authorizing the payments, longtime attorney and "fixer" Michael Cohen was criminally charged and did serve a prison sentence for his role in the hush money scheme.

READ MORE: Inside the GOP civil war: 'Integralists' battle 'national conservatives' over religion, capitalism and the far-right

However, the Times report cautions that even new charges may not be enough to get Weisselberg to flip.

"Mr. Weisselberg, who has direct knowledge of the hush-money payment, has long resisted the prosecutorial pressure campaign, repeatedly stymieing the investigation into Mr. Trump," the report notes. "There is little indication that the loyal executive, the former president’s financial gatekeeper for decades, will suddenly give in."

SmartNews