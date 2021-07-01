Trump fumed 'I can't believe it' as he watched Weisselberg being arraigned in handcuffs: ABC News reporter

"I don't know how many more times I could possibly say the same thing, you know, every single thing, whether it was the acquisition of paperclips, light bulbs, furniture, mattresses, you name it, Allen Weisselberg's kids' payments, rent, everything would have a Donald Trump signature on it or his initial," said Cohen. "There are other people at the Trump Organization who additionally received these same sort of perk-benefits that Allen Weisselberg did, including the chief foreign operating officer Matthew Calamari. There are so many people who received these types of benefits. The question is how did they treat it on their taxes? And why and how is it that it was done and booked by the Trump Organization?"

Cohen explained that Trump doesn't have emails and doesn't put anything in writing, so he can claim plausible deniability on everything. Cohen thinks Trump will blame everyone else, saying that he has nothing to do with the finances or the taxes, he has people to do that for him. That person, in this case, is Weisselberg.

"Do you think there are going to be other people to step up to the plate and provide all of the additional testimony that corroborates the documentary evidence that they already have?" asked Cohen, rhetorically.

Camerota noted that Trump has managed to skirt the law so many times before, but Cohen says the time is up.

"Well, you know the expression, the cat has nine lives. I think his nine lives have expired because the documentary evidence that's in the hands of the prosecutors is so significant and so spot-on that there's no way anybody's getting out of it," said Cohen. "Again, neither Allen Weisselberg or Calamari or anybody are the keystones here, because the documents speak for themselves and there are more than enough people that are capable in testifying to what went on."

Cohen's comments are consistent with Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-daughter-in-law to the Trump Org. CFO. She too revealed that she has turned over substantial documents that implicate the Trump family and her former father-in-law. Cohen has done the same in his cooperation with the district attorney's office.

Ultimately, Cohen told Weisselberg that if he's smart he'll make a deal.

"Like I was saying to you early on for Allen Weisselberg, the memories don't go away, so you may want to smarten up and think about providing the information that they already have and corroborating it," he explained. "If not, I'm sure we'll talk about it 20 years from now."

