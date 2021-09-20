Allen Weisselberg's lawyers 'strongly believe' more indictments are coming in Trump Org case: CNN
Allen Weisselberg (Photo: Trump Org.)

CNN reporter Kara Scannell revealed on Monday that the attorneys representing longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg don't think he's the last person at the organization who will face criminal charges.

While talking about Weisselberg's Monday court appearance, Scannell broke down some surprising moments that had potential implications for former President Donald Trump.

"One of his lawyers spoke up and he said he strongly believes indictments are coming in this case," she explained. "He didn't say who, or how many, or why he believed it, but we have been reporting that the [Manhattan District Attorney's Office] has been investigating another top Trump Organization official -- Matthew Calamari, he's the chief operating officer."

Weisselberg was first indicted this past July on 15 charges that included four counts of criminal tax fraud and one count of grand larceny.

The longtime Trump Organization CFO has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Watch the video below.


Allen Weisselberg's lawyers 'strongly believe' more indictments are coming in Trump Org case www.youtube.com

Video SmartNews