Here are 10 important details in the 15-count indictment of Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg

The indictment documents for Allen Weisselberg and the Trump Organization have been published revealing several different allegations documented by prosecutors to be illegal. All in all, there were 15 counts, stemming from untaxed benefits to Weisselberg from the Trump Organization.

Read the full indictment paperwork here.

You can see the most notable items in the indictment below:

1. The illegal behavior went on at least from 2005 until today.

"Beginning from at least 2005 to on or about June 30, 2021, the defendants and others devised and operated a scheme to defraud federal, New York State, and New York City tax authorities. The purpose of the scheme was to compensate Weisselberg and other Trump Organization executives in a manner that was 'off the books.'"

2. Weisselberg scored almost $1.8 million in gifts under the table

Prosecutors listed "substantial portions of their income through indirect and disguised means" that Weisselberg received through "indirect employee compensation from the Trump Organization in the approximate amount of $1.76 million."

3. Prosecutors detailed that this meant Weisselberg owes a hefty sum in taxes.

"During the period of the scheme, Weisselberg thereby evaded approximately $556,385 in federal taxes, approximately $106,568 in state taxes, and approximately $238,159 in New York City taxes, and he falsely claimed and received approximately $94,902 in federal tax refunds and approximately $38,222 in state tax refunds, to which he was not entitled."

4. Weisselberg's wife scored a great deal too

"The payment of leases on Mercedes Benz automobiles for Weisselberg and his wife," was also cited by prosecutors.

5. An unnamed family member benefited as well. It's probably one of his sons.

"One such person was a family member of Weisselberg, who was employed by the Trump Organization and was permitted to live in a Trump Organization-owned apartment located on Central Park South in Manhattan He occupied that apartment from 2005 through 2012, paying approximately $1,000 per month in rent. In 2018, Weisselberg's family member was allowed to occupy a different Trump-owned apartment on East 61th Street in Manhattan, with no reported rent at all."

6. While dodging paying taxes, Weisselberg also got IRS refunds.

"The scheme also enabled Weisselberg to obtain tax refunds of amounts previously withheld," said the documents.

7. Weisselberg is accused of trying to pretend he wasn't a New York City resident to avoid taxes.

"The defendants not only concealed, failed to report, and failed to pay income taxes in connection with Weisselberg's New York City apartment, but they also concealed his status as a New York City resident and enabled Weisselberg to avoid the payment of New York City income taxes."

8. Free tuition

"Beginning in 2012, one of Weisselberg's family members began attending a private school in Manhattan. Beginning in 2014, a second Weisselberg family member began attending the same private school."

9. Cash was allegedly given out disguised as holiday costs.

"The cash was given to Weisselberg for his personal use. The Trump Corporation booked this cash as 'Holiday Entertainment,' but maintained internal spreadsheets showing the cash to be part of Weisselberg's employee compensation. The cash distributed in this manner was not included on Weisselberg's W-2 forms or otherwise reported to federal, state, or local tax authorities, and no income tax was withheld by the corporate defendants in connection with the cash payments."

10. The misreporting of employee compensation as non-employee compensation

"The end-of-year bonus checks drawn on entities other than Trump Payroll Corp. were routinely reported to tax authorities as non-employee compensation....Weisselberg was not a self-employed individual. But, because he purportedly received substantial non-employee compensation from the entities such as the Mar-a-Lago Club and Wollman Rink Operations LLC, as set forth above, he falsely reported the receipt of self-employment income and thereby falsely claimed that he was entitled to an annual exclusion from his income of amounts contributed to his Keogh plan." (A Keogh plan is a tax-deferred pension plan)

The other counts include conspiracy in the fourth degree, grand larceny in the second degree, criminal tax fraud in the third degree, criminal tax fraud in the third degree, criminal tax fraud in the third degree, criminal tax fraud in the fourth degree, offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, falsifying business records in the first degree, falsifying business records in the first degree, falsifying business records in the first degree, falsifying business records in the first degree.

The total of the 15 counts would result in 105 years in jail if guilty on all counts.