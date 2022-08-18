Judge warns Allen Weisselberg: Testify 'truthfully' against Trump Org or go to jail for 15 years
Donald Trump, Allen Weisselberg and Donald Trump Jr. (AFP)

Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was warned by a judge on Thursday that he could face years in prison if he fails to cooperate and testify truthfully against his employer.

Weisselberg admitted guilt in a plea deal that would see him sentenced to six months in jail, although he is only expected to serve three months.

But at a hearing on Thursday, Weisselberg learned that failing to cooperate could result in 15 years of jail time. Under the deal, the CFO would have to testify in a trial against former President Donald Trump's company.

Prosecutor Joshua Adam Steinglass told the court that his office would seek significant prison time if Weisselberg violates the terms of the plea agreement.

District Judge Juan Merchan advised Weisselberg that he could spend between five and 15 years in prison.

“If you fail to testify truthfully at the upcoming trial of the Trump Organization,” Merchan said, “I would then not be bound by my sentence promise.”

