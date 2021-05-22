Ivanka feigned ignorance about Allen Weisselberg's role at Trump Organization during deposition: report
Ivanka Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg has been a fixture at the company since he was hired at the company in the early 1970's.

But Ivanka Trump claimed she didn't know his title during a deposition, according to a copy posted by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the former close friend of Melania Trump who is in a legal battle with the Trump family.

After seeing the document, former Trump fixer Michael Cohen said Donald Trump has taught his older daughter well.