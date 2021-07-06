Far-right candidate for Texas governor accuses his GOP-dominated state of 'Communist' tax laws

On Tuesday, Allen West, a former Tea Party congressman now issuing a primary challenge to Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, suggested on Newsmax that the Lone Star State has "Communist" tax laws.

"Here in the state of Texas, we have a system of taxation that is really based upon Karl Marx's communist planks in the Communist Manifesto," West told right-wing talk show host and self-proclaimed "Liberty Loving Latino" Chris Salcedo.

The Texas state tax code famously has no income tax. However, property taxes in the state are relatively high, mainly administered at the local level. Republican state lawmakers have sought to limit the growth of property taxes as the issue has become more contentious.

West, who previously served one-term as a congressman in Florida, recently headed up the Texas Republican Party, where he became controversial after adopting a QAnon slogan for the state party and suggesting Texas could secede from the United States.

He resigned from that position while exploring his run for governor.

