District Attorney asks to meet with NYPD ahead of possible Trump indictment: report

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has asked to meet with New York Police Department officials to prepare for the possible indictment of former President Donald Trump, Fox News reported Friday.

DA Alvin Bragg’s office requested the meeting on Thursday, a source told the news outlet. The source said a date and time hasn’t yet been set.

They said the DA wants to "discuss logistics for some time next week, which would mean that they are anticipating an indictment next week.”

The DA’s office declined to confirm the request had been made when contacted by Fox.

A grand jury is widely expected to indict Trump imminently after an investigation in hush payments allegedly paid to adult actress Stormy Daniels.

If he is indicted, he would need to surrender to the NYPD.